Ukrainian national detained in Zaporozhye Region for plotting terrorist attack — FSB

MELITOPOL, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian national in the Zaporozhye Region for plotting a terrorist attack on an official of the regional administration, the local FSB branch said in a statement.

"The FSB branch in the Zaporozhye Region, in coordination with the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Zaporozhye Region, detained a Ukrainian national in the Zaporozhye Region for plotting to carry out a terrorist attack on a regional administration official, using an improvised explosive device," the statement reads.

It has been established that the Ukrainian national’s activities were coordinated by officers of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR). They also provided him with materials for making an improvised explosive device (IED).

"According to the detainee, [they] informed him in advance about his future targets: high-ranking regional law enforcement officers," the FSB noted.

Based on the evidence gathered, the regional FSB branch has charged the suspect under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Attempt to Carry Out a Terrorist Attack"). A cache containing explosives and components for making an IED were found during searches of the detainee’s home.