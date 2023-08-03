Wikimedia Foundation fined for refusing to delete false reports about military operation

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The magistrate court in Moscow has again levied a fine against the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns the Russian-language Wikipedia, in the amount of 3 million rubles ($31,752) for refusing to remove articles with false information about Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find Wikimedia Foundation guilty under part 2 article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a website to delete information or a webpage in case the obligation to delete such information, such a webpage, is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation) and impose a penalty on this entity in the form of a fine in the amount of 3,000,000 rubles," the judge said.

According to the court, Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog (Roskomnadzor) demanded the removal of two articles containing false information about the special military operation. One article mentions the name of the operation and its comparison to other military conflicts, while the other contains information about the possibility of using nuclear weapons during the operation.

Wikimedia Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization registered as a charitable foundation in the United States. The organization is known as the platform for Wikipedia and related projects.