Putin expects over 20,000 guests from 180 countries to attend World Youth Festival

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. More than 20,000 young people from over 180 countries are expected to take part in the World Youth Festival to be held in Sochi in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"This will be a large-scale forum that will gather youths from around the world. More than 20,000 representatives from over 180 countries are expected to attend," he said.

In April, Putin signed a decree to hold the World Youth Festival in Russia. The event will take place on March 1-7, 2024 to promote the development of international youth cooperation.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."