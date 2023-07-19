Putin says Russia is one of global leaders in implementing digital technologies

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is a world leader in the implementation of digital technologies.

"In many areas of the use of digital solutions, Russia is already among the global leaders, despite the shortcomings and flaws that colleagues have just mentioned," he added following a government meeting on Wednesday.

But these positions, Putin continued, must be constantly strengthened, which using "our own scientific and technological base." He added that it is necessary to work out all the regulatory and financial issues of supporting artificial intelligence centers, including allocating funds for these purposes in the budget for 2024-2026.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development plans to to pick new research institutes based on prominent universities for the development of artificial intelligence technologies, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov. According to the minister, around 1.4 bln rubles ($15.27 mln) will be allocated for these goals until 2026.