More than 40,000 evacuees live in temporary accommodations across Russia — minister

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. More than 40,000 evacuees are living in temporary accommodations across Russia, Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Wednesday.

"I would like to note the constituencies where more than 1,000 temporary accommodation centers have been deployed. As of today, more than 40,000 evacuated citizens are receiving all the necessary assistance there. A total of more than 110,000 places for year-round accommodation of evacuated people have been made available across the regions of the country," he told the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislature.

Kurenkov noted that the evacuation of people from Kherson and surrounding settlements last October had been unprecedented.

"It involved the relocation of about 100,000 people to the territories of other Russian regions over a short period of time under the guidance of a task force of the Russian Emergencies Ministry," he said.