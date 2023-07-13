Putin to address participants in Russia’s debut tech forum in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the plenary meeting of Russia’s inagural Future Technologies Forum in Moscow on Thursday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Russian leader is expected to deliver "quite a lengthy speech."

Before addressing the plenary meeting, Putin will visit an exhibition of cutting-edge developments in the field of quantum technologies. He will also discuss priority tasks in computing and data transmission technology with young researchers.

The Russian president has repeatedly highlighted the importance of quantum technologies for science and production.

Russia is holding its debut Future Technologies Forum: Computing and Communication. The Quantum World in Moscow on July 9-14. Addressing the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16, Putin announced that the event would take place in July.