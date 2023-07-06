Over 8,000 homes remain flooded in Kherson Region following Kakhovka dam collapse

GENICHESK, July 6. /TASS/. Thirty social, administrative and infrastructure facilities, as well as over 8,000 homes, remain flooded in the Kherson Region after the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) collapsed a month ago, head of the regional government Andrey Alexeyenko told TASS on Thursday.

"A total of 8,119 homes and a cemetery, as well as 30 social, administrative and infrastructure facilities, remain flooded. The scale of the flooding is huge," he said.

Alexeyenko specified that disinfection efforts were over in 21 settlements.

The water is gone from over 100 social and infrastructure facilities and nearly 13,500 homes.

The official pointed out that experts are constantly monitoring the sanitary and epidemic situation. The Russian sanitary watchdog’s specialists collect water samples on a daily basis. Regional Health Minister Artysh Sat, in turn, said that more than 10,000 local residents had been vaccinated against infectious diseases.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka hydro station, destroying the hydraulic sluice valves and causing an uncontrolled discharge of water. The dam’s collapse caused serious environmental damage as farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow. According to emergency services, the incident killed 53 people and another 139 were taken to the hospital with injuries.