Moldovan government denounces two CIS agreements

CHISINAU, July 5. /TASS/. Moldova’s government has decided to denounce the agreements on technical barriers in the free trade zone and consumer rights protection, both inked within the CIS framework, per a government meeting that was broadcast live on TV on Wednesday.

Moldova’s stance on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet republics) began to change after Maia Sandu’s win in the 2020 presidential election. Sandu has never attended any CIS summits. This year, Chisinau’s statements about the CIS have become tougher, since Interior Minister Nicu Popescu announced the beginning of denunciation of a number of agreements inked within the CIS. However, Economic Development and Digitalization Minister Dumitru Alaiba argued that Moldova should keep those that are beneficial for the economy intact. He was echoed by Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Vladimir Bolea, who believes that quitting the CIS will deliver a blow to the country’s key industry.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Chisinau’s policy as two-faced, pointing out that while announcing their intention to quit the CIS, Moldovan authorities are in no hurry to discard the socio-economic benefits of being a member of the Commonwealth.