Lawmaker calls for consultations on extradition of former Georgian officials from Ukraine

TBILISI, July 5. /TASS/. Officials in Tbilisi should hold consultations with the Georgian envoy to Kiev on the extradition of two former Georgian officials from Ukraine rather than the extradition of ex-Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili to Kiev, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"The only question on which consultations can be held is when Ukraine will extradite Zurab Adeishvili, who currently heads the international affairs department at the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office. He has been convicted in five cases," Papuashvili told reporters. "The second person is Giya Lordkipanidze, who helped Saakashvili make his way here before the elections in order to organize riots. He currently serves as deputy head of the Ukrainian counterintelligence service," he added.

Irakly Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, said earlier that the Georgian authorities would not hold consultations about Saakashvili with Ambassador Georgy Zakarashvili.

Saakashvili looked emaciated on Monday when participating via video link in a Tbilisi City Court hearing involving a case about the dispersal of a rally in 2007. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later instructed the country’s Foreign Ministry to summon Georgian Ambassador to Kiev Georgy Zakarashvili and tell him to leave the country in 48 hours for consultations on the situation regarding Saakashvili, who also holds Ukrainian citizenship. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday suggested that the Georgian ambassador to Kiev return to Tbilisi for consultations. The ministry said that a strong protest had been expressed to the envoy over the former Georgian president’s deteriorating health.