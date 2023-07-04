Geopolitical situation renders EEF security particularly important – Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Protecting public order and ensuring security during the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok from September 10 to 13 was one of the main talking points at the meeting of the operational center of the Russian Ministry of Interior chaired by First Deputy Minister Alexander Gorovoi, the Ministry’s press center told TASS.

"The Russian President underscored at last year’s forum that it is very necessary and relevant in conditions of external pressure from unfriendly foreign states. The geopolitical situation remains extremely challenging, which creates extra risks and vests us with particular responsibility for security at this paramount international event," Gorovoi said, as cited by the press center.

"At the end of the meeting, Alexander Gorovoi gave a number of assignments. In particular, special attention will be paid to security at the international airport in the city of Vladivostok along with rail and water transport facilities," the press center added.