Ukrainian businessman put on wanted list in Moscow for financing Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. Ukrainian entrepreneur Yevgeny Chernyak is accused in Russia of transferring more than 500 million rubles (over $5.5 million) to the Ukrainian army to carry out terrorist activities in Russia, sources from the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS on Monday.

Two of his accomplices have been detained, the press service said. Chernyak "is accused of committing a crime under Part 1.1 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (financing of terrorism)," it added.

Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS that instances of funding terrorism had been documented by officers of the ministry’s Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating Corruption together with officers from the Investigative Committee and the FSB. According to the Investigative Committee, one of Chernyak’s accomplices is charged with bribery, and another one - of mediation in bribery on a large scale. Investigative activity is underway to establish Chernyak’s whereabouts and detain him.

According to investigators, apart from transferring over 500 million rubles to the Ukrainian armed forces, Chernyak purchased and supplied 90 million rubles (over $1 million) worth of warfare articles to the Ukrainian army.

Yevgeny Chernyak is a Ukrainian businessman, the head of the supervisory board of the Global Spirits holding company. Since 2018, Chernyak has been the host of the YouTube channel Big Money.