Putin grateful for Russian people’s support during June 24 events

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the people for their support during the June 24 events at an Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) forum on Thursday.

ASI Director General Svetlana Chupsheva said, addressing the president: "We are all with you; the entire country was worried on June 24 and I would like to say that we are all with you and we all support you."

The audience stood up and applauded to show support for the president.

"Dear friends, good day to you all. Thank you," Putin said, greeting the forum’s participants.