Opinion polls indicate Russians fully behind Putin, special operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Official data from public opinion surveys indicate that the majority of Russians support the special military operation and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

He chose not to comment on the results of a poll conducted by one of the research groups which allegedly showed that citizens were split about whether to end the conflict or continue military combat. "Unfortunately, I cannot comment on this, because I am not familiar with the sampling, I do not know by which method and where the survey was conducted, so it is difficult for me to comment on this. The data that we have is different. It shows overwhelming support for the special operation, overwhelming support for the president. Everything is clear there; the entire methodology is straightforward. This is provided by the pillars of our sociology," the Kremlin official said.