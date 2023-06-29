Russian embassy in Kazakhstan to protect rights of detained cybersecurity company employee

ASTANA, June 29. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Kazakhstan will take the necessary measures to protect the rights of Nikita Kislitsyn, a cybersecurity company executive detained in Kazakhstan at the US request, the Russian Embassy said.

"Kazakhstan promptly informed the Russian Embassy about Russian national Nikita Kislitsyn’s detention in Almaty. The embassy and the consulate general in the city of Almaty are taking all the necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights of the Russian citizen," the embassy said in response to an official request from TASS.

Kislitsyn is the head of the department that develops solutions for protection against cyberattacks at F.A.C.C.T., a company previously known as Group-IB.

According to earlier reports, Russian law enforcement agencies intend to seek Kislitsyn’s extradition following his detention in Kazakhstan. He was put on a federal wanted list as part of a criminal investigation into unlawful access to computer information protected by law.

On Wednesday, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ruled to arrest Kislitsyn in absentia for two months from the date of his detention or extradition to Russia. Russian Consul General in the Kazakh city of Almaty Yevgeny Bobrov told TASS on June 28 that the consulate general had in note called on the Kazakh Foreign Ministry to refrain from expediting Kislitsyn’s extradition to the US.

Group-IB, which is engaged in research in the field of cybersecurity, rebranded itself as F.A.C.C.T. in April.