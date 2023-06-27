Russia grants political asylum to volunteer from Baltic state who fought in Donbass

DONETSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia presented political asylum to a citizen of a Baltic state that fought in DPR and LPR since 2014, says Yelena Shishkina, member of the Presidential Council on Human rights and a deputy of the DPR People’s Assembly.

The citizen lived in Russia without any papers or birth certificate and was on the Interpol’s wanted list.

"The Commission of the Presidential Council on human rights and development of civil society received a note that a volunteer who defended LPR and DPR in 2014-2015, is being expelled from Russia, because he is a citizen of one of the Baltic states. Return to his homeland would have been the worst-case scenario for him as a supporter of the Russian world," the official said. "The volunteer was granted political asylum on Friday."

The man is currently in Moscow and is doing his paperwork.

Similarly, aid is being provided to another volunteer from Serbia, Shishkina noted.