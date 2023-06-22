Russian World Wide Fund for Nature to stop using WWF logo and acronym

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian national organization World Wide Fund for Nature (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) has terminated an agreement on the use of the Panda logo and the acronym WWF, according to the organization's website.

On the previous day the Russian Prosecutor General's Office made a decision to recognize the activities of the international non-governmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF, World Wildlife Fund) (Switzerland) as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation. "In this regard, the Russian national organization "World Wide Fund for Nature" (formerly WWF Russia) terminated its relationship with the World Wide Fund for Nature (World Wildlife Fund, WWF) (Switzerland), as well as terminated the agreement on the use of the logo "Panda" and the acronym WWF," said in the message.

The World Wide Fund for Nature was added to the Justice Ministry's register of foreign agents on March 10.