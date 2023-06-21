Around 90 Ukrainian projectiles fired at Russia’s Belgorod Region Tuesday

BELGOROD, June 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces on Tuesday fired around 90 rounds of ammunition on localities in the borderline Belgorod Region, with several homes and an electricity line being damaged, but no casualties reported, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Lozovaya Rudka, Borisovsky District, came under fire, with 19 munitions fired on it; there were no casualties. Electricity supply to the village was disrupted as a result of the shelling," Gladkov wrote.

Also, according to the governor, the villages of Kazinka and Leonovka were shelled 15 times each, leaving the windows of two private homes broken and the facades scarred, he specified.

The village of Stary and the outskirts of another village, Poroz, came under mortar fire, with seven and five projectiles, respectively, fired on each community, Gladkov reported. Overall, 32 mortar and artillery shells hit five more villages, he said, again with no casualties.