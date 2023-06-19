No threat of cholera spreading in Zaporozhye after dam emergency — politician

MELITOPOL, June 19. /TASS/. There is no risk or threat of cholera spreading in the Zaporozhye Region after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP for now, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, has told TASS.

The Nikolayev Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Ukraine’s Health Ministry earlier said that the vibrio cholerae bacteria was detected in fresh water reservoirs in areas affected by flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

"There was no flooding of cattle burial grounds, waste disposal sites or places where water is taken. Still, close monitoring and proper hygiene are essential. The authorities and sanitary services have been addressing everyone with such reminders, which is only natural. First of all, the bacteria, which was found in the lower reaches of the Dnieper, is several hundred kilometers away from us. One should also remember that there is the line of engagement which cannot be crossed. Secondly, between the detection of the bacteria and the progressive spread of the disease itself there is a very considerable distance, which becomes insurmountable for the infection, provided the proper sanitary measures are carried out. I do not see any risks, reasons for panic or threats at the moment," he said.

Rogov added that at the moment no information was available about the spread of infectious diseases in the Zaporozhye Region against the background of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. It stood as high as 12 meters in Novaya Kakhovka, but the water is gradually subsiding now. According to the latest statistics 35 died and 110 others were taken to the hospital.

The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away and a heightened risk that water levels in the North Crimean Canal will become unsustainably low.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.