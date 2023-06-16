Kiev evacuates over 3,700 people from Dnieper’s right bank following dam collapse

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. More than 3,700 people have been evacuated from regions affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Dnieper’s right bank, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"Over 3,700 people have been evacuated from the flood zone," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official also said that a registry of affected communities was created where Ukraine included almost 200 population centers.

According to Shmygal, today, the Ukrainian government will hold a field session in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region. He said that the government had earmarked 560 mln hryvnias ($15 mln) for lump-sum payments to those affected by the floods in the amount of 5,000 hryvnias ($136.65) as well as 980 mln hryvnias ($26.78 mln) as compensation for residential buildings damaged or destroyed in the floods.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on June 6, which resulted in the collapse of the hydraulic sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The destruction of the power generation facility has seriously damaged the environment, washing away farmland along the Dnieper River and threatening water levels in the North Crimean Canal. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the attack on the Kakhovka HPP was a premeditated act of sabotage on the part of Ukraine. He added that the responsibility for its consequences fully lies with the Kiev regime.