Russia to be represented at decent level at COP28 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the UAE’s efforts on the conservation of climate and said that Russia would be represented at a decent level at the Climate Change Conference (COP28) in that country.

Putin and his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and examined the UAE stands together. "You are involved in a noble endeavor and I hope that Russia will be represented at your event at a decent level," the Russian leader said at a stand devoted to the climate summit in the UAE.