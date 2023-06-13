Another victim of Kakhovka dam blast found in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Rescue workers found the body of a woman in the Kherson Region following the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and massive floods with the total death toll reaching nine, the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"During rescue work, the body of a woman born in 1950 was found, she became the ninth victim of the incident," a source in the emergency services said. He reiterated that out of eight fatalities reported earlier, two occurred when an evacuation center was shelled.

"According to the latest data, 86 people were injured with 84 of them hospitalized and the rest receiving outpatient treatment," the source said.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on June 6, which resulted in the collapse of the hydraulic sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The residents of nearby communities are being evacuated. The destruction of the power generation facility has seriously damaged the environment, washing away farmland along the Dnieper River and threatening water levels in the North Crimean Canal. Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said that rescue workers had evacuated 7,200 people from the flood zone.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the attack on the Kakhovka HPP was a premeditated act of sabotage on the part of Ukraine. He added that the responsibility for its consequences fully lies with the Kiev regime.