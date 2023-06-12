Delegation of activists from NATO countries visits Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, June 12. /TASS/. A delegation of representatives from public organizations from several NATO countries visited the Zaporozhye Region on Monday, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia, told TASS.

"Representatives of public organizations, people with pro-active attitude arrived on a friendly visit. They came from the Czech Republic, Germany - NATO member countries, whose regimes support [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. But these people, on the contrary, want to help, to learn about the problems and hopes of ordinary people in the Zaporozhye Region," he said, adding that this was the first such visit to the Zaporozhye Region.

According to Rogov, during their visit to the new Russian region, the activists from Western countries took part in the celebrations on Russia Day.