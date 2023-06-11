Putin to bestow national awards for 2022

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally personally congratulate the winners of state awards for 2022 in the Kremlin on Russia Day, June 12.

The Russian Federation State Award is annually granted in the field of science and technologies, literature and arts as well as for outstanding achievements in the humanitarian, human rights and charity spheres.

On Russia Day at a ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin will also personally present gold medals to those awarded the status of Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation.