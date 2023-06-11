Suburban train traffic resumed in Belgorod Region after railcars derailment

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Suburban train traffic has been resumed in the Belgorod Region after 15 railcars derailed in its Alekseyevsky district on Saturday evening, the press service of the Southeastern Railway said on Sunday.

"Train traffic from Khlevishche to Biryuch, which was suspended after the derailment of freight train cars, was fully resumed at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time," it said, adding that clear-up operations continue, which do not effect train movement.

Belgorod Region Governor VYacheslab Gladkov said earlier that 15 empty railcars had gone off the track in the region’s Alekseyevsky district triggering the suspension of suburban train traffic. No one was hurt.