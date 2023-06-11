Vaccination against infectious diseases begins in Kherson Region — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A vaccination campaign against infectious diseases has kicked off in the Kherson Region, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Sunday.

"Population is being vaccinated against infectious diseases," it said, adding that the situation after the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) is being monitored round-the-clock. The analysis of drinking water from water supplies networks in the Kherson Region settlements has revealed no abnormalities. Ninety-one water samples from this area have been analyzed since June 7.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. According to emergency services, there are 35 communities in the flood zone, and residents of nearby villages are being evacuated. Eight people are reported to have died and more than 60 taken to the hospital.

The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.