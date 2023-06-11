Railway traffic suspended in Crimea due to track damage – authorities

SIMFEROPOL, June 11. /TASS/. Railway traffic has been suspended in Crimea’s Kirovsky district due to the railroad track damage; no one was hurt, Crimea’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Sunday.

"Due to the damage to railroad tracks in Crimea’s Kirovsky district, train traffic has been suspended. It will take from three to four hours to correct the problem. Passengers will be transported by busses. No one was hurt. The situation is under my personal control. Please stay calm and rely only on verified information," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Crimea’s authorities have pledged to enhance security measures on railway transport following the derailment of several railway cars with grain at the Simferopol-Sevastopol section in May. The Crimean Railways said back then that the incident had occurred due to "the interference of unauthorized persons.".