Far East to Donbass Forum to be held on EEF Day Zero

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The "Far East to Donbass: Common History, Common Future, Common Victory!" event will be held for the first time at the "Day Zero" of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the press service of the Presidential Plenipotentiary for the Far East said on Thursday.

"It was proposed to hold the ‘Far East to Donbass: Common History, Common Future, Common Victory!’ forum as part of the Day Zero [of the Eastern Economic Forum]. Heads of new regions, participants in the special military operation, Far Easterners working at defense plants, volunteers and anyone who cares about Russia will be invited," the press service said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 10-13.