NEW YORK, June 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have suffered significant losses in their counterattack attempts as Russian resistance proved stronger than expected, CNN reported on Thursday, citing unnamed US administration officials.

The report mentioned losses in both manpower and materiel. Russian forces, holding well-fortified positions, managed to inflict serious damage on the advancing Ukrainian forces. According to CNN, this march of events was observed near Artyomovsk. Among the destroyed equipment were some US-made MRAP armored vehicles.

US administration officials, however, argue that the losses will not affect the broader plans for a Ukrainian counterattack.

As the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier, Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4, suffering losses in manpower and equipment.