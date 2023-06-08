Some 4,500 people evacuated from flooded areas following destruction of Kakhovka HPP

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Rescue workers have evacuated 4,500 people from flooded areas following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region, regional interim Minister of Labor and Social Policy Alla Barkhatnova said.

"Some 4,500 people have already been evacuated," she told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The official specified that later today, Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo would sign a decree on compensation. All residents in the flooded areas affected by the emergency situation would receive compensation, she added.