Uzbek central election commission puts incumbent Mirziyoyev on July 9 presidential ballot

TASHKENT, June 5. /TASS/. Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday registered incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a candidate in the country's early presidential election, according to the CEC's official website.

In addition, the CEC registered three more candidates nominated by various political parties in the Central Asian country.

Earlier, Mirziyoyev signed a law on holding early presidential elections. They have been scheduled for July 9 by presidential decree. On April 30, Uzbekistan held a national referendum on a new draft of the constitution, which calls for extending the presidential term in office from five to seven years, and would also allow Mirziyoyev to be re-elected to the post after completing two consecutive terms.

Under Uzbekistan's Electoral Code, political parties can nominate presidential candidates if they were registered with the Justice Ministry at least six months prior to an election.

There are currently five political parties in Uzbekistan. The incumbent president was nominated by the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party. His candidacy is also supported by the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Democratic Party, which did not put forward a candidate of its own. Three other parties nominated candidates for election as head of the former Soviet republic. Specifically, the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan nominated party leader Abdushukur Khamzaev; the Ecological Party nominated party leader Ulugbek Inoyatov; and the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party nominated Robakhon Mahmudova, first deputy chairman of the Supreme Court.