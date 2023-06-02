Two women killed in Ukrainian shelling of Shebekino District — Belgorod Region governor

BELGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. Two women were killed when the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekino District of the Belgorod Region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a section of the road in the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekino District. Fragments of shells hit passing cars. Two women were traveling in one of them. They died from their injuries on the spot," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov also said that two people in the second car were injured. "One man has shrapnel wounds in the chest, the second has shrapnel wounds in the lower extremities. They are in serious condition, they were taken to the city hospital, all necessary medical care is being provided [to them]," the governor said.