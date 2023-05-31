Drone crashes on premises of Krasnodar Region oil refinery, no casualties or damage

KRASNODAR, May 31. /TASS/. An unidentified drone fell on the premises of the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Region, but there were no casualties or damage, the regional emergency response center said on Wednesday.

"According to the Seversky District emergency services, at about 4:00 a.m. an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle presumably fell on the premises of the Ilsky Oil Refinery, causing the drone to crash. The oil refinery’s facilities are undamaged; there was no fire. There is no threat to the civilian population; there was no damage to property," the center said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It further clarified that at 9:20 a.m. the bomb squad destroyed the drone for safety reasons.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to preliminary information, the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Seversky District, Krasnodar Region, caught fire because of a drone crash. A fuel oil distillation unit was engulfed in flames. The fire was later localized within a perimeter of 100 square meters. There are no casualties as a result of the incident. It was later reported that the fire was extinguished.