Russia puts three Ukrainian generals on wanted list for killing 500 Donbass civilians

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian generals, including Igor Kolesnik, first deputy chief of Ukraine’s General Staff, who are accused of killing more than 500 civilians in the Donbass, have been placed on the wanted list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

"Igor Ivanovich Kolesnik, a Ukrainian, is wanted on criminal charges," the Interior Ministry said. The article of Russia’s Criminal Code is not disclosed.

Generals Alexander Lokota, deputy chief of Ukraine’s General Staff, and Andrey Grischenko, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, are also on Russia’s wanted list.

In March, the Russian Investigative Committee filed charges in absentia against the three generals. According to the agency, during their tenure in these positions since 2016, more than 500 civilian residents have been killed in the Donbass, with about a thousand more civilians injured, as a result of military actions under their command.