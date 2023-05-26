Russian World Vision acquires rights to Miyazaki’s animated films

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian World Vision (RWV) has announced that the company purchased the rights to a number of animated movies belonging to Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s studio Ghibli, the movie company’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"Russian World Vision obtained the rights to twenty-two movies of the golden library of the Ghibli studio created by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata in 1985. The library contains ten movies by Miazaki and films by other geniuses of Japanese animation," RWV representatives said.

RWV purchased the rights to such Ghibli movies as Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Yamada Neighbors, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, and others. The company bought all kinds of rights and plans to exercise them on the territory of Russia and CIS, including by way of theatrical re-releases, the press service added.

The movies will be available for viewing in online platforms, chief executive of RWV Konstantin Elkin said. "We are holding negotiations with the platforms now. It will be announced later what catalog will have access to the library," he said, cited by the press service.