International conference of security officials opens near Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The eleventh international meeting of high-ranking security officials opened near Moscow on Tuesday.

The secretaries of security councils, national security aides and advisers to the heads of state, deputy prime ministers and heads of special services and law enforcement agencies from various countries are taking part. The forum is being held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

Bilateral talks are scheduled for the first day of the conference. A series of multilateral meetings is expected to be held on the sidelines.

The press service of the Russian Security Council has said that the participants are to discuss "the main tendencies of the international situation and challenges and threats to global security" on May 24. Global food security will feature high on the agenda.

On May 25, roundtable discussions will focus on information security and international cooperation in combating drug trafficking.

Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev is representing Russia.