Situation in Sudan escalates again, Russian deputy foreign minister says

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. The situation in Sudan has escalated again amid ceasefire violations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

Bogdanov, who is also the presidential special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, made the comment on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"The situation has escalated severely," he said in response to a question from TASS.

According to the senior diplomat, security risks in Sudan are fairly high.

"The ceasefire agreements are being violated," Bogdanov said. "We empathize, and we are in touch with our ambassador in Khartoum."