Russian Orthodox Church Synod expresses ‘deep gratitude’ to Putin for Holy Trinity icon

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church has expressed "profound gratitude" to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to return the Holy Trinity icon painted by Reverend Andrey Rublev and the reliquary holding the relics of Saint Prince Alexander Nevsky to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Returning its relics to the church is "the most important action on strengthening the spiritual unity of the people of Russia," according to a decree approved by the Synod on Tuesday.

"[I hereby decree] to express deep gratitude to Head of the Russian state Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the decisions made to return to the Russian Orthodox Church the Holy Trinity icon painted by Reverend Andrey Rublev as well as the historical reliquary of Saint Prince Alexander Nevsky," the Synod’s statement published on the site of the Russian Orthodox Church said.