Seven people, including Acting LPR Interior Minister, injured in Lugansk explosion

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. Acting LPR Minister of the Interior Igor Kornet and 3 other men, injured in the explosion in downtown Lugansk are in severe medical condition, with doctors fighting for their lives, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said Monday, adding that a total of 7 people were injured.

"A total of 7 people were injured in the explosion in downtown Lugansk. […] Four men, including a 17-year-old, and Acting LPR Interior Minister Igor Kornet, are in severe condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives," Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, LPR Health Minister Natalya Paschenko told TASS that all victims were "provided with necessary medical aid."

An explosion occurred in downtown Lugansk earlier on Monday. According to preliminary information, a hand grenade detonated inside a hair salon on Demekhina Street. Regional law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier that this was an assassination attempt against Acting Interior Minister Igor Kornet.

The Investigative Committee of Russia said that a criminal case was initiated over charges of assassination attempt, illegal purchase of explosives and attempted assassination of a law enforcement officer.