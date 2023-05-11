Death toll in clashes in Pakistan rises to ten, over thousand injured — Xinhua

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. The total death toll in the protests in Pakistan that erupted this week after the arrest of opposition leader Imran Khan has grown to 10 and 1,750 have been injured, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing sources from the country's health and interior ministries.

Their sources specified that there were only civilians among the dead, and "both civilians and police officers are listed" among those injured. Earlier on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported eight dead and 290 wounded without providing details of the incidents that led to the casualties.

Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9, which immediately sparked rallies from his supporters. He is being accused of corruption and using his foundation and spouse to launder money. The former prime minister is suspected of receiving "billions of rupees" from an unnamed real estate company for legalizing 50 bln rupees (about $175.5 mln) wired from the UK when Khan was the head of government.