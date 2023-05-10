British mercenary Jay Morais killed in Ukraine — report

LONDON, May 10. /TASS/. British mercenary Jay Morais was killed in Ukraine, The Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday. According to the report, the 52-year-old British national was a member of Ukrainian territorial defense International legion, which is a part of Ukrainian armed forces.

The military unit, comprised of mercenaries from different countries, confirmed Morais’ death. According to the Daily Telegraph, he died in a Kharkov hospital after injury, sustained during fights in Donbass. Speaking in an interview for the Telegraph last year, Morais said that he previously fought in Kosovo and Ivory Coast within the French Foreign Legion before leaving military service in 2007.

The British Foreign Office said that support was provided to Morais’ family after his demise. According to the Daily Telegraph, Morais has become at least the fifth British nations killed in Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.