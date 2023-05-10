Four people arrested for plotting terror attacks in Belarus — TV channel

MINSK, May 10. /TASS/. A criminal case on plotting terrorist attacks in Belarus was opened against four young men aged between 23 and 29, the ONT TV channel reported on Wednesday.

"All suspects are not even 30 yet. Young people who were simply used," a statement on the TV channel’s Telegram channel said. It was noted that the crimes they are being accused of may be punishable by death.

Earlier, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said that individuals had been detained who were plotting terror attacks in the republic on the eve of Victory Day. According to him, there are attempts to get young Belarusians involved in such crimes.