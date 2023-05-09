Russian cosmonauts hold Immortal Regiment event aboard ISS

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, May 9. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts have held an Immortal Regiment event aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Dmitry Petelin, a Roscosmos cosmonaut and a TASS special correspondent, reported on Tuesday.

Petelin and his crewmates, Sergey Prokopyev and Andrey Fedyaev, printed out photos of their relatives who had taken part in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War the Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany, and were photographed holding those pictures. One of the images was taken on the spacewalk on May 4.

It is not the first Immortal Regiment event held aboard the ISS. Last year, the cosmonauts put up the photos of their relatives on the wall of a module of the Russian ISS segment.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency’s office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first special correspondent for TASS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin.