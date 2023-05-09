Victory Day air parade over Moscow’s Red Square cancelled

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The airborne part of the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was cancelled.

After the final column of military hardware rolled through Moscow’s Red Square, the consolidated military band members returned to the square’s center and completed the military parade by performing the song Pobeda (Victory).

The traditional air parade did not take place over Moscow’s Red Square this year.

In 2020, the May 9 military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was rescheduled for June 24 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the parade’s airborne part involved 75 aircraft and helicopters. In 2021, the number of aircraft flying over Moscow’s Red Square during the May 9 Victory Day Parade was increased to 76. In 2022, the air parade over Moscow’s Red Square was cancelled due to bad weather.