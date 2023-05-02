Putin gives start to tram traffic in Mariupol via video link

ST. PETERSBURG/MARIUPOL, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the go-ahead to resume tram traffic in Mariupol via video link from St. Petersburg.

"I have been entrusted with the mission to ask your permission for our cohesive team to take a trip and look at the facilities we are restoring via tram," Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Valery Pikalev said, addressing the head of state.

"I do not merely authorize, I request you to do so. And congratulations on the start of traffic," Putin responded.

On April 19, Mariupol Mayor Oleg Morgun announced that Mariupol had begun a test run of streetcars. A total of thirteen rolling stock units were prepared for trial runs.