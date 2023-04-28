Troops involved in special operation to take part in May 9 Victory Day parade — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Some participants in the special military operation will participate in the May 9 Victory Day parade, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"They [forces involved in special operation - TASS] will be represented at the parade. The Defense Ministry has the details," Peskov said. "Let’s wait for the parade itself."

Asked if special operation participants would participate in parades to be held in the country's regions, Peskov said: "This is the Defense Ministry's competence, not ours."