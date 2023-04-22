Russian watchdog attributes rise in measles cases to infection’s cyclic nature

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s measles cases have been rising due to the cyclic nature of the infection, a spokesperson for the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being told TASS.

"Russia’s measles cases have been growing since late 2022. The rise in cases is due to the cyclic nature of the infection, stemming from a gradual increase in the number of people without immunity," the spokesperson said.

Russians not vaccinated against measles and unvaccinated people coming to Russia from the neighboring countries make the majority of new patients. Migrants account for about ten percent of all detected cases, the sanitary watchdog noted.

However, there is no risk of a measles epidemic, the watchdog stressed.

The watchdog’s chief Anna Popova said on Thursday that there were no plans to introduce any restrictions over the measles situation in Russia.

Meanwhile, measles cases were identified among Russian university students earlier in the month. In particular, the sanctuary watchdog demanded on April 12 that the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas shift classes online for 21 days after a measles case was detected.