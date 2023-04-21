Public health catastrophe looms in Khartoum as dead bodies pile up — Sudan health agencies

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Scores of dead bodies of people killed in Khartoum lie in the streets and problems with their transportation could mean the outbreak of a potential epidemic in the Sudanese capital, Sudan’s health representatives told TASS on Friday.

According to one of the medics, Sudan’s Social Development Ministry has contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to team up in removing the bodies from the streets.

"Alongside the Sudanese emergencies ministry, they have readied body bags and prepared volunteers to walk the streets. We will work out a solution to this issue and give them the go-ahead to begin. Of course, there is a threat of epidemics," the health official said.

As another health professional remarked, most of the bodies were located around the airport and the military HQ.

"There are dead civilians, soldiers and special ops troops. They have been lying there for four or five days," he said.

The situation in Sudan escalated after disagreements between Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also chairs Sudan’s Sovereign Council, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), his deputy in that council and the chief of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. On April 15, clashes erupted between the two forces near the Merowe military base and in the capital of Khartoum. According to the latest figures from the health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the hostilities. The Sudan doctors’ committee reported that almost 200 civilians have been killed, with more than 1,000 injured and another 3,300 forced to flee their homes.