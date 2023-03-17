YouTube unblocks Trump's channel

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. Video hosting YouTube has unbanned the channel of former US President Donald Trump, blocked after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a YouTube message posted on the video hosting’s site on Friday.

"Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election. This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube," the statement said.

Earlier, Trump's accounts were unblocked on Twitter and Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities), but the former president did not return to activities on those platforms. He continues to use his social network Truth Social and the video hosting site Rumble.