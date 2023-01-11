Russian, Ukrainian human rights commissioners discuss need to intensify ICRC work

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova at a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets in Ankara discussed the need to activate the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on human rights commissioners’ appeals.

"We also talked [with Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmitry Lubinets] about the need to intensify the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which can visit prisoners and assist in providing letters to relatives. It is very important that the Red Cross provides assistance of a medical nature on our human rights commissioner's appeals," Moskalkova told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the international conference ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century’.

An international conference of human rights commissioners ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century’ is held in the Turkish capital on January 11 to 12. It is attended by representatives of 41 countries. Moskalkova has already held a meeting with Lubinets, as well as a three-party meeting with Turkish colleague Seref Malkoc.