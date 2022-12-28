Russian cultural center in Washington DC reopens to visitors

WASHINGTON, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Cultural Center (RCC) in Washington has reopened to visitors after an 18-month break. On Tuesday evening, the traditional Christmas season meeting of Friends of the Russian Cultural Center took place.

Participating in the concert at the RCC were performing artists from Baltimore (Maryland) - pianist Ildar Khannanov and harpist Iraida Poberezhnaya, as well as the children’s and youth dance group Matreshki DC at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Washington. "It was a very heartwarming evening. They sang White Christmas at the end. The song was written by an author whose family had a Russian background (Irving Berlin was born in the Russian Empire - TASS), which all Americans know," the head of the RCC, Olga Golovashchenko, told TASS.

"The center opened in 1999. The first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova was at the inauguration ceremony. There were American activists, who contributed to the opening of this center. Some donated cash, and others made intellectual contributions, paintings and books. We received many gifts from them," Golovashchenko recalled.

"We just didn’t expect that so many people would come. It’s great. There were officials from the embassy, church representatives and journalists. About 65 people all in all. About 30 people from the American side - founders of the Friends of the Russian Cultural Center. Few of them have lived to this day. Those who are still with us were at the ceremony. Also, there were their friends and relatives. Lloyd Costley, the club’s chairman, was also there," Golovashchenko said.

The Friends of the Russian Cultural Center meetings had been held annually since 1999. The novel coronavirus pandemic interrupted the tradition.

"Naturally, we stayed closed for 18 months, because the center was left without a leader. The center’s previous head (Mark Kalinin) was expelled. In fact, we are holding the first event for our friends - the Americans, who were among the activists of the Friends of the Russian Cultural Center club," Golovashchenko remarked.

"All those present really appreciate their contribution. They put their heart into it. Despite the times that we are living through they still remember what they did. It doesn't even matter what is happening here now. They spared no effort to make the center what it is today. Their emotions and memories of the meetings they had here live on. Finally, they were able to see each other again. After the covid pandemic," Golovashchenko said.